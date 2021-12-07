North Carolina Man Scores $100,000 Win In New Lottery Game

A North Carolina man couldn't believe it when he scored a big prize in a new lottery game.

Mitchell Urquiza, a delivery man from Mount Airy, recently tried his luck at the North Carolina Education Lottery when he picked up a $20 scratch-off ticket for the Grand Money game, which launched in September, at the Quick Stop on North Franklin Road. Rather than scratching the ticket all at once, the 31-year-old father of two revealed the numbers throughout the day. When he finally saw the full $100,000 prize, he was shocked.

"I really didn't believe it at first," he said. "I kept thinking it must be a mistake."

Urquiza eventually called his wife to let her know of his win, and even she couldn't believe his luck, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"She told me to come home so she could make sure I was reading it right," he recalled.

Urquiza claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (December 7), bringing home a total of $70,756 after state and federal taxes. So what does he plan to do with his winnings? He hopes to pay off some bills and help family members. He told lottery officials he would also like to buy a house for his wife and kids.