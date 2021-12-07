WATCH: Chevy Chase Surprises Customers At South Carolina Restaurant

Customers at a South Carolina fast-food restaurant recently got a surprise when they had their order taken by a comedy legend.

Chevy Chase, one of the original cast members on Saturday Night Live, stopped by a Charleston-area Raising Cane's to get a bite to eat, but he ended up taking orders himself, WCBD reports. Donning a Santa hat, the Community alum looked right at home shouting out orders for customers and chatting with his fellow workers.

"In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter," the company said, per WTOC. More photos from his "shift" can be found here.