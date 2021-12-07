WATCH: 'Snake Burglar' Caught Slithering In Riverside Salon

Burglars have done some wacky things just to steal from a business. Whether it's drilling holes, entering through a roof, or just simply taking sandwiches, thieves have all kinds of tricks up their sleeves.

One burglar had a rather strange approach to their crime, which was caught on surveillance cameras, according to ABC 7. The crime reportedly happened at a Riverside hair salon on December 3 around 5 a.m.

The footage shows the suspect crawling on his stomach and even slithering across the floor at one point inside Rustic Roots, located on Indiana Avenue. Reporters say he was trying to avoid tripping the alarm's motion sensor, which apparently worked.

"It just gave me chills up my spine," Lori Hajj, the owner of the salon, told NBC 7 Los Angeles. "You don't think it's going to happen to you, especially because of how secure the salon is."

The burglar ended up escaping the business "with a safe containing several thousand dollars, petty cash from the register and hundreds of dollars worth of products," ABC 7 learned from Hajj. Police are still looking for the suspect, who they nicknamed the "snake burglar."

The salon may not have been the only target. Staff from a local pizza parlor told the news station they had a "snake burglar" break into their business, too. They believe it's the same person.