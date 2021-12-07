Where You Can Find The Yummiest Brownies In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Brownies are a special treat. Whether it's the unique texture or the different flavors, they're both a great snack and dessert. While most brownies are packed with nuts or chocolate chips, there are many ways to make this classic treat exciting.

There are plenty of bakeries, restaurants, and other eateries serving their own take on brownies throughout the United States. If you're looking for the best brownies in Oregon, then according to Eat This, Not That!, you should head over to...

Creo Chocolate!

This is what writers had to say about this spot:

"Creo Chocolate has 5 stars on Yelp, and for a good reason—their sweets are out of this world. Whether you are in the mood for a vegan chocolate bar or prefer to have some chocolate-covered cherries, this artisanal chocolate shop has it all. One of their most acclaimed confections is their brownies, which they make using their very own chocolate."

If you wanted to bake your own brownies, you can buy Creo Chocolate's natural cocoa powder, chocolate pieces, chef's chocolate, and other products.

You can find this chocolate shop at 122 NE Broadway in Portland. They're available for curbside pickup.

Click here for more American spots selling delicious brownies.

