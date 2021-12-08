Atlanta Braves Win Sports Illustrated Team Of The Year Award

The 2021 World Series Champions have earned another title: The Sports Illustrated Team of the Year.

The Atlanta Braves won the award over three other nominated teams: the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Sky and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Few teams capture the heart of its city en route to a long-awaited championship quite like the Braves did in 2021. That's why Atlanta took home this year's Sports Illustrated Team of the Year Award,” Sports Illustrated explained of the selection. “It was time to party like it's 1995 in Atlanta on Nov. 2. The Braves secured their first World Series in nearly two decades this season with a postseason run for the ages, including a World Series victory over the Astros in six games.”

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series during Game 6, taking a 7-0 lead against the Houston Astros. The victory sparked massive celebrations among fans. The team held a victory parade encompassing both Atlanta and Cobb County, with a post-parade gathering at Truist Park that included a concert with Atlanta natives Ludacris and Big Boi (who were two of many celebrities rooting for the Braves during the World Series). See the rest of the Sports Illustrated award categories here.