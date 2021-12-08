Britney Spears' Father Believes Pop Star's Team Is Trying To Ruin His Rep

Britney Spears' father, Jamie, is not happy with how his reputation is being dragged through the mud.

According to TMZ, the father of the pop superstar filed new documents in Los Angeles, where he claims that he just wants a simple order ending the 13-year conservatorship of her estate. As you recall, a judge ruled that the legal arrangement over her as a person be terminated in mid-November. Now, Jamie said that his daughter’s "temporary conservators" are only continuing on with a media circus and "statements with no other purpose than to attack Jamie" in an attempt to paint him as a "disgraced, suspended conservator." Additionally, Jamie has handed over 58 boxes of documents involving the legal arrangement, which totals around 478,000 pages.

A man named John Zabel was put in charge of the entertainer’s finances to learn how her money was spent over the years and, ultimately, where her two-decade income went. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Jamie’s quick turnaround on the matter comes after years of reported strict surveillance on his daughter. When the conservatorship was established in 2008, the singer and her father were estranged. However, with some quick filing, the arrangement was put under place because he claimed the star had a "dementia-related illness" in court documents. The entertainer went on to work for over a decade and it has since been revealed that her children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were used against her when she decided to push back on the arrangement.

Spears previously admitted that she wants the attention to her case to lead to changes within the conservatorship system. "I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses," she explained in an Instagram post. "Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."