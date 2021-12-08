Nicki Minaj Bares All In New Birthday Post

Minaj has marked major milestones in her career, including her recent achievement as the second female rapper to score a diamond song with “Super Bass,” which she released in 2011. The hit song has since exceeded 10 million sales in the U.S., and, at the time, Minaj celebrated: “This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.” Last month, fans know that Minaj didn't back down from getting into the tea when she hosted the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion (but she noted beforehand: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you,” and added that she loves the show).