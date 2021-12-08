Nicki Minaj Bares All In New Birthday Post

By Kelly Fisher

December 8, 2021

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her birthday with a stripped-down photoshoot. The rapper-singer took to her social media channels on Wednesday (December 8) with a series of photos, captioned: “Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀” Of course, the “Super Bass” artist's post quickly drew well-wishes from fans, and fellow artists and TV personalities. They were gushing in the comments: “Stop it right now 🤯 happy birthday queen 👑 ❤️,” “Happy Birthday gorgeous! 🎉💕,” and “Yosssssssssss HAPPY BURFFDAY BOOOOOOOOO‼️❤️🎀 @nickiminaj I love you 😘💕,” “Happy birthday queen!!! Love you so much 💕💕,” to name a few. See her 39th birthday photos here:

Minaj has marked major milestones in her career, including her recent achievement as the second female rapper to score a diamond song with “Super Bass,” which she released in 2011. The hit song has since exceeded 10 million sales in the U.S., and, at the time, Minaj celebrated: “This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.” Last month, fans know that Minaj didn't back down from getting into the tea when she hosted the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion (but she noted beforehand: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you,” and added that she loves the show).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices