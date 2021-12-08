Nicki Minaj Bares All In New Birthday Post
By Kelly Fisher
December 8, 2021
Nicki Minaj is celebrating her birthday with a stripped-down photoshoot. The rapper-singer took to her social media channels on Wednesday (December 8) with a series of photos, captioned: “Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀” Of course, the “Super Bass” artist's post quickly drew well-wishes from fans, and fellow artists and TV personalities. They were gushing in the comments: “Stop it right now 🤯 happy birthday queen 👑 ❤️,” “Happy Birthday gorgeous! 🎉💕,” and “Yosssssssssss HAPPY BURFFDAY BOOOOOOOOO‼️❤️🎀 @nickiminaj I love you 😘💕,” “Happy birthday queen!!! Love you so much 💕💕,” to name a few. See her 39th birthday photos here:
Minaj has marked major milestones in her career, including her recent achievement as the second female rapper to score a diamond song with “Super Bass,” which she released in 2011. The hit song has since exceeded 10 million sales in the U.S., and, at the time, Minaj celebrated: “This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.” Last month, fans know that Minaj didn't back down from getting into the tea when she hosted the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion (but she noted beforehand: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you,” and added that she loves the show).