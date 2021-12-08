Pilot Films 'Fleet Of UFOs' While Flying Over The Pacific

As pilots fly across the Pacific Ocean, there isn't much to see - clouds, the sea below, maybe an occasional other plane - but what a pair of pilots saw while cruising at 39,000 feet over the Pacific was strange enough for one of them to break out his camera and start filming.

In his video, the pilot captured three rows of strange moving lights that appear to be flying and rotating. Some rows have three lights in them, others have four, and at one point a dot fades from the front row but is replaced by one in a row lower down. After a few seconds, they all disappear.

Other than a fleet of UFOs flying in formation, the pilots have no idea what they witnessed, even stating in the video, "I do not know what that is. That is some weird s***. That is something flying."

*WARNING: This video contains profanity.*