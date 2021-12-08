Pilot Films 'Fleet Of UFOs' While Flying Over The Pacific

By Dave Basner

December 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As pilots fly across the Pacific Ocean, there isn't much to see - clouds, the sea below, maybe an occasional other plane - but what a pair of pilots saw while cruising at 39,000 feet over the Pacific was strange enough for one of them to break out his camera and start filming.

In his video, the pilot captured three rows of strange moving lights that appear to be flying and rotating. Some rows have three lights in them, others have four, and at one point a dot fades from the front row but is replaced by one in a row lower down. After a few seconds, they all disappear.

Other than a fleet of UFOs flying in formation, the pilots have no idea what they witnessed, even stating in the video, "I do not know what that is. That is some weird s***. That is something flying."

*WARNING: This video contains profanity.*

Even though the pilots have logged many hours in the sky, they were still confused over the scene, and while some people are saying the video contains some of the best UFO footage they've watched, others are a bit more skeptical, pointing out that the lights look like anti-missle flares that a warship probably test fired.

However, as of now, there is no concrete explanation for what is shown in the pilot's video.

