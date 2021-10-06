Strange UFO Filmed Hovering Over Chicago
By Dave Basner
October 6, 2021
Plenty of city residents like to hang out on their building's roof, whether or not there is a deck up there. The air is cleaner and the views are nicer up there, plus it's a good place to get some sun, but one Chicago resident got a lot more than she was expecting during her time on the roof. The woman, named Aiyana, spotted a UFO, and she filmed the encounter.
Her video shows an oddly-shaped black object hovering high above the Windy City. When asked for more information about the floating craft, Aiyana described it to Pen News saying, "I literally have no idea what it was. There is nothing comparable. It was a ball of some sort with two long strings or belts hanging from it. I felt total confusion and a bit creeped out."
Looking for answers, Aiyana's friend posted the video on YouTube. While some commenters suggested it was a balloon, others refuted that, writing things like, "I've never seen a balloon just hang still in the open air like that. It should bob, even if just a little." Someone else stated, "It looks like something hanging from a helicopter, except there is no helicopter."
Aiyana explained that she watched the UFO until she could no longer see it, saying, "It seemed to just float slowly south east without any other major movement. It covered a few miles in about 20 minutes."
For now, whatever the object is still remains a mystery.