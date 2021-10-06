Strange UFO Filmed Hovering Over Chicago

By Dave Basner

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Plenty of city residents like to hang out on their building's roof, whether or not there is a deck up there. The air is cleaner and the views are nicer up there, plus it's a good place to get some sun, but one Chicago resident got a lot more than she was expecting during her time on the roof. The woman, named Aiyana, spotted a UFO, and she filmed the encounter.

Her video shows an oddly-shaped black object hovering high above the Windy City. When asked for more information about the floating craft, Aiyana described it to Pen News saying, "I literally have no idea what it was. There is nothing comparable. It was a ball of some sort with two long strings or belts hanging from it. I felt total confusion and a bit creeped out."

Looking for answers, Aiyana's friend posted the video on YouTube. While some commenters suggested it was a balloon, others refuted that, writing things like, "I've never seen a balloon just hang still in the open air like that. It should bob, even if just a little." Someone else stated, "It looks like something hanging from a helicopter, except there is no helicopter."

Aiyana explained that she watched the UFO until she could no longer see it, saying, "It seemed to just float slowly south east without any other major movement. It covered a few miles in about 20 minutes."

For now, whatever the object is still remains a mystery.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.