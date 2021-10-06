Strange UFO Filmed Hovering Over Chicago

Plenty of city residents like to hang out on their building's roof, whether or not there is a deck up there. The air is cleaner and the views are nicer up there, plus it's a good place to get some sun, but one Chicago resident got a lot more than she was expecting during her time on the roof. The woman, named Aiyana, spotted a UFO, and she filmed the encounter.

Her video shows an oddly-shaped black object hovering high above the Windy City. When asked for more information about the floating craft, Aiyana described it to Pen News saying, "I literally have no idea what it was. There is nothing comparable. It was a ball of some sort with two long strings or belts hanging from it. I felt total confusion and a bit creeped out."