'Snowbi Wan Kenobi': Utah Officials Asking Public To Name Snowplows

As Utah is preparing for major snow storms this season, Salt Lake City officials are asking the public's help in naming its snowplows, reported KSL.

The public will be able to vote on up to four options in the SLC-related pun category and up to two in the puns, movies, and music categories.

SLC Transportation, Engineering, and Streets asked for the public's help on social media. They wrote on Twitter:

"What names should Salt Lake City's snowplows have? Baby Snowda? You decide! We're excited for the public to help us name 10 snowplows in out fleet. Visit slc.gov/nameaplow to pick your favorite names- but hurry, the poll will only be open until Tuesday, December 14th!"