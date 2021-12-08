Sportsperson Of The Year Recipient Announced...And It Won't Surprise Anyone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has once again been named as Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year' for 2021.

Brady, who had previously won the award in 2005 as a member of the New England Patriots, once again earned the popular magazine's top distinction after winning a record seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP in February.

"Back in 2005 when I first won this award, I was a fresh-faced punk with something to prove. And now, I actually think I feel the same way," Brady said during his acceptance speech via SI.com. "I certainly never imagined my future looking like this. Sports Illustrated has been presenting this award since 1954—and no [Rob] Gronk[owski], that wasn’t my rookie year with the Patriots.

"Individual awards in a team sport always make me feel a bit uneasy, because nothing can be accomplished without the team. It's always about the team. Needless to say I am beyond grateful, and even though I’m pretty sure I only won because they weren’t able to fly Giannis [Antetekounmpo] here from Milwaukee tonight."

Brady is among three athletes to have won 'Sportsperson of the Year' multiple times.

LeBron James has won the award a record three times as a member of the Miami Heat (2012), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

Golfer Tiger Woods won the award twice, both as the U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion (1996) and after his third of 15 career PGA Major championships (2000).