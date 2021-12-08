Tyler The Creator Debuts New High-End Fragrance In Floral 'French' Ad
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 8, 2021
Tyler The Creator has taken his talents to the fragrance industry.
On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winning rapper debuted his first ever fragrance, FRENCH WALTZ, from his ever expanding GOLF le FLEUR brand, and took to Instagram to share the decedent ad.
GOLF le FLEUR's official Instagram page also posted the ad, giving followers a breakdown of what to expect from the IGOR rapper's fragrance, writing:
"FRENCH WALTZ is dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water. The smell of damp jasmine petals sails in the air, while hints of mandarin and magnolia amplifies luminous sandalwood. Sweet yet floral, FRENCH WALTZ is a rose-musk made for everyone."
In preparation for his new fragrance, Tyler tweeted (then deleted) a description of who his target audience is.
“and dis aint wang. my target isnt that demo or people who like my songs, this is its own thing and im treating it as that. Took a while, alot of time was put into it all. if ur in, amazing! if not, amazing! thats on you. i know this aint for everyone, it is what it is love.”
Tyler also let fans know that he directed the dreamy fragrance ad, tweeting:
"As usual, directed scored styled etc by TYLER OKONMA. Smell too ha!
Tyler's fragrance debut comes just days after the star gave a tearful eulogy at his late friend Virgil Abloh's funeral. FRENCH WALTZ is a limited edition fragrance that comes in three sizes --- including 100ml, 50ml and 10ml --- and will be dropping via the GOLF le FLEUR websiteon December 13 at 11am EDT.