Winter Storms Are Heading To Tucson This Week

Tucson will be seeing much colder temperatures this weekend, according to KGUN9 meteorologist Brian Brennan. The are will see some "pleasant" days this week before the winter weather moves in on Friday morning.

There will be strong winds moving in, so it may be a good idea to tie down any loose outdoor furniture, toys, or decorations.

The cold front will move in overnight Thursday night to Friday morning. So what does that mean?

According to Brennan, rain showers may be a possibility along with definite colder temperatures. High temperatures will be in the low 50s and 60s on Friday, followed by a much colder morning on Saturday. Saturday morning temps will be somewhere around the mid-30s.

There will be colder areas along washes and on the outskirts of the metro area that will dip into freezing temperatures.

Areas that are south and east of the metro area will see temperatures well below freezing on Saturday morning.

What can you do to prepare?

Bring in all pets and plants.

Secure outdoor furniture, toys, and decorations.

Protect your pipes from the freezing temperatures.

Keep up-to-date with the weather by clicking here.