WWE Hall Of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Shares Fantastic News

The 67-year-old has experienced multiple health issues in recent years, which included undergoing a heart procedure in March 2019 and once again being hospitalized six months later.

Duggan told WrestlingInc.com that he was making health improvements in January 2020, revealing he'd lost 40 pounds in adherence with advice from his doctor, while also confirming he had retired from in-ring competition at the time.

Duggan's legendary wrestling career included notable runs in the then-World Wrestling Federation and later WWE, as well as World Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and other promotions.

The Glens Falls, New York native -- best known for his patriotic personality, signature 2x4, "Hooo!" catchphrase and "U-S-A!" chant -- was the winner of the inaugural Royal Rumble in 1988 which, along with its namesake pay-per-view, has become an annual event for WWE.



Duggan was also a one-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and the final World Television Champion in company history.