Billie Eilish's sophomore album Happier Than Ever may have come out just six months ago, but according to her brother FINNEAS they're already writing music for its follow-up.

“We’re really excited to start working on it,” he told Rolling Stone. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

He continued by using another metaphor to describe the current stage in their songwriting process. “We have, like, interesting skeletons,” he explained. “And we’re not sure what animals they are.”

The siblings embark on Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour in February, and while FINNEAS didn't rule out finishing its successor before hitting the road, he made it clear fans shouldn't expect it to come out before then.“This tour is this album,” he said. “We’ve played some festivals, but we haven’t done Billie headliner solo shows, and we’re really excited to play Happier Than Ever on the road. So even if it’s in the can by February, we’ll [delay it] for a little bit. Because I like letting projects breathe… You don’t want to step on the toes of an album like that. You make your stuff mean less, I think, when you do that.”