Drake Raps Kanye West's '24' During Rehearsal For Larry Hoover Concert
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 9, 2021
Drake and Kanye West are gearing up for one of the biggest concerts of the year. After the chart-toppers made amends last month, they announced the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, taking place on Thursday, December 9th at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. Just ahead of a the big show, Drake was spotted prepping for the highly anticipated on stage reunion with Ye', and even covered the DONDA rapper's song "24" from his polarizing tenth studio album.
In true Certified Lover Boy fashion, the Toronto legend added his own, sultry twist to Ye's record.
Drake was rehearsing "24" by Kanye West at the LA Coliseum last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/GerOQJ005q— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) December 9, 2021
Although many fans are super excited for the monumental show, others may not have the time or the funds to attend the event. Fortunately, Ye and Drake have opted to live stream the benefit concert for the millions of fans that can't make it. According to reports, the one-night concert event will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Music and Prime Video at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST. Aerial footage of the set design for the colossal show also made its rounds on social media. CBS Los Angeles photojournalist John Schrebier took to Twitter to share details about the mind-blowing construction of the set, sharing:
"Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum. Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup.”
Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021
IMAX theaters will also livestream the concert in select cities. Tickets are available here.