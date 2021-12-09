Drake Raps Kanye West's '24' During Rehearsal For Larry Hoover Concert

Drake and Kanye West are gearing up for one of the biggest concerts of the year. After the chart-toppers made amends last month, they announced the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, taking place on Thursday, December 9th at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. Just ahead of a the big show, Drake was spotted prepping for the highly anticipated on stage reunion with Ye', and even covered the DONDA rapper's song "24" from his polarizing tenth studio album.

In true Certified Lover Boy fashion, the Toronto legend added his own, sultry twist to Ye's record.