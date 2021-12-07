Here's How You Can Watch Drake & Kanye West's 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 7, 2021
Fans are over the moon that Kanye West and Drake have made amends -- and the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is the icing on the cake. However, not everyone is able to book a flight to Los Angeles or afford tickets to the mega-concert at the Coliseum. Fortunately for them, Ye and the 6 God's highly anticipated show will be airing in select theaters and IMAX.
News *— West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) December 7, 2021
The "Free Larry Hoover" concert is going to be played in iMAX theaters.
There is no information yet on a livestream you can watch from home. pic.twitter.com/CTn50axjef
The news comes just days after aerial footage of the set design for the colossal show made its rounds on social media. CBS Los Angeles photojournalist John Schrebier took to Twitter to share details about the mind-blowing construction of the set, sharing:
"Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum. Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup.”
Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021
Drake and Kanye shocked fans last month after publicly making amends on social media after a decade long beef. Many credit music mogul J Prince for stepping in between the hip hop stars, and encouraging them to come together for the greater good. Prince opened up in lengthy Instagram post about meeting up with Kanye before reaching out to Drake to join the concert, sharing:
"I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world."
The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is slated to take place on December 9th at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
More details on the livestream to come.