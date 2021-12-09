Here Are The Top 25 School Districts In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

December 9, 2021

Elementary School Science Teacher Uses Interactive Digital Whiteboard to Show Classroom Full of Children how Software Programming works for Robotics. Science Class, Curious Kids Listening Attentively
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of strong school districts in Nebraska, but some are better than others.

That’s why Niche, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” ranked the best school district in America. Data can be broken down by district, by school, by specialty and other categories. Viewers can also filter the best schools and districts in a given city or state.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, noted that Niche uses information from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores graduation rates and more to compile its rankings. The report also points out: “Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another, which is why it’s always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school districts are the best ones in Nebraska? Here’s the Top 25 ranking, according to Niche:

  1. Elkhorn Public Schools
  2. Millard Public Schools
  3. Pender Public Schools
  4. Westside Community Schools
  5. Diller-Odell Public Schools
  6. Chadron Public Schools
  7. Gretna Public Schools
  8. Bennington Public Schools
  9. Lincoln Public Schools
  10. Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools
  11. Mullen Public Schools
  12. Seward Public Schools
  13. Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Public Schools
  14. Adams Central Public Schools
  15. Johnson-Brock Public Schools
  16. Hay Springs Public Schools
  17. Papillion-La Vista School District
  18. Ponca Public Schools
  19. Springfield Platteview Community Schools
  20. Osmond Community Schools
  21. Malcolm Public Schools
  22. Norris School District
  23. Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools
  24. Potter-Dix Public Schools
  25. Blair Community Schools

See the full Niche rankings here.

