Here Are The Top 25 School Districts In Nebraska

There are tons of strong school districts in Nebraska, but some are better than others.

That’s why Niche, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” ranked the best school district in America. Data can be broken down by district, by school, by specialty and other categories. Viewers can also filter the best schools and districts in a given city or state.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, noted that Niche uses information from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores graduation rates and more to compile its rankings. The report also points out: “Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another, which is why it’s always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school districts are the best ones in Nebraska? Here’s the Top 25 ranking, according to Niche:

Elkhorn Public Schools Millard Public Schools Pender Public Schools Westside Community Schools Diller-Odell Public Schools Chadron Public Schools Gretna Public Schools Bennington Public Schools Lincoln Public Schools Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools Mullen Public Schools Seward Public Schools Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Public Schools Adams Central Public Schools Johnson-Brock Public Schools Hay Springs Public Schools Papillion-La Vista School District Ponca Public Schools Springfield Platteview Community Schools Osmond Community Schools Malcolm Public Schools Norris School District Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools Potter-Dix Public Schools Blair Community Schools

See the full Niche rankings here.