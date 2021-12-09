Reba McEntire's Former Tennessee Estate To Become Luxury Event Venue

Reba McEntire's former estate in Wilson County is under new management that hopes to transform the sprawling property once owned by the country music legend into a luxury event venue.

The Estate at Cherokee Dock, a private event venue in Lebanon located on Old Hickory Lake, has played host to several weddings over the past few years, but its new management, Infinity Hospitality, plans to add even more amenities to make it a 5-star resort, FOX 17 reports. Some of the new features include spa treatments, golf, horseback riding, fishing and boating.

"We're really excited about it, it adds another layer to what we're doing, have the lodging component mixed in with a great piece of property and be able to provide the hospitality and auxiliary services we know clients would want," Nathaniel Beaver, president and owner of Infinity Hospitality, told WKRN. "The idea being we can make it a true resort and destination where you are waited on every moment you are there."

Beaver hopes the new features add even more value to the estate's amenities to become a well-rounded venue for everything from weddings to corporate events, drawing comparisons to resorts in other states that sit away from major cities, such as Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

"Part of the problem has been 'where are we going to take them?' If you are bringing a group in town there wasn't a place that really had all of that in one spot, I think about these ideas of these great places people go to from Asheville, Charleston, they have these great resorts people go in," said Beaver. "When you go stay at the Biltmore you know everything is going to be amazing. You know it's going to be there. We have hired an amazing culinary staff coming in."

For more information on The Estate at Cherokee Dock, visit the website.