Travis Scott Breaks His Silence On Astroworld Tragedy: 'It Really Hurts'
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 9, 2021
Travis Scott is speaking out for the first time since his Astroworld Festival left more than eight people dead and hundreds injured. On Thursday, the " Sicko Mode" rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an intimate, one-on-one convo to discuss his feelings about the tragedy, the billions of dollars in lawsuits, and the catastrophic day's impact on the community and culture. Charlamagne opened the interview asking Travis about his well-being, to which the star responded:
"Uh, you know…emotional roller coaster… It gets so hard, I always feel so connected to my fans. My fans and their families went through something. It hurts my fans, it hurts their parents, it hurts the community, it hurts the city. A lot of grieving, still trying to wrap my head around it, I really just wanna be there and wish (you) can just hold everyone, heal them, have conversations… it really hurts.”
On whether or not he feels personally attacked regarding the incident, Travis says
I mean yeah sometimes, but when you put on festivals and are in the pubic eye it comes with responsibility, but all I care about is stepping in and stepping up for the safety of concert goes and live public spaces period”
The Houston native got emotional when discussing the impact the tragedy has had on the families involves, adding:
"They lost their loved ones, I just always wanna be there for them, I’m gonna fix this problem and make sure this doesn’t happen in the future and be the number one voice for this.. we gotta figure it out."
#TravisScott sits down with #CharlamagneTheGod to address the families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy that took place last month. pic.twitter.com/h0PzOC2I4q— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) December 9, 2021
Can Travis Scott ever forgive himself? pic.twitter.com/alwYCDHsKl— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) December 9, 2021
Scott also wanted to send a message to the families affected by the tragedy, saying:
"I’m always here, I’m in this with you guys and I love you.. and I understand you all are grieving.. This isn’t a right now thing this is a forever thing… the people that listen to my music or come to my shows are family and that’s why it’s really hard on me”
The sit down comes just days after the star denied liability for Astroworld deaths and requested the dismissal of one of the many lawsuits filed against him.
Check out the full interview above.