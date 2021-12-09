Travis Scott Breaks His Silence On Astroworld Tragedy: 'It Really Hurts'

On whether or not he feels personally attacked regarding the incident, Travis says

I mean yeah sometimes, but when you put on festivals and are in the pubic eye it comes with responsibility, but all I care about is stepping in and stepping up for the safety of concert goes and live public spaces period”

The Houston native got emotional when discussing the impact the tragedy has had on the families involves, adding:

"They lost their loved ones, I just always wanna be there for them, I’m gonna fix this problem and make sure this doesn’t happen in the future and be the number one voice for this.. we gotta figure it out."