Astroworld Victim's Family Rejects Travis Scott Offer To Pay For Funeral
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 30, 2021
Travis Scott's offer to cover the funeral costs of 9-year old Ezra Blount, who was killed during the rapper's fatal Astroworld Festival earlier this month, has been rejected by the victim's family. According to a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard told Travis’ legal team:
“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”
Travis offered to cover the costs of the funeral the day after the young boy was laid to rest in Texas. The "Sicko Mode" rapper's lawyer, DanielPetrocelli, sent a letter to the Blount family's legal team, writing:
“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”
Nine-year old Ezra was the youngest of the ten Astroworld victims, who was trampled to death during a crowd surge at the Houston Festival. He was sitting his father's shoulders when he was trampled during the concert, and died on November 14th , after being placed in a medically-induced coma from his injuries. Both Scott and Drake, who were performing at the time of the deadly surge, have been hit with billions of dollars worth of lawsuits.
November 6, 2021
Both stars have spoken out and shared their condolences since the deadly incident.