Astroworld Victim's Family Rejects Travis Scott Offer To Pay For Funeral

Travis Scott's offer to cover the funeral costs of 9-year old Ezra Blount, who was killed during the rapper's fatal Astroworld Festival earlier this month, has been rejected by the victim's family. According to a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard told Travis’ legal team:

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Travis offered to cover the costs of the funeral the day after the young boy was laid to rest in Texas. The "Sicko Mode" rapper's lawyer, DanielPetrocelli, sent a letter to the Blount family's legal team, writing:

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”