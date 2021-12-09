Vikings Make Decision On Dalvin Cook's Status: Report

By Jason Hall

December 9, 2021

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play in Thursday (December 9) night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Cook will be active just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Cook experienced the injury during the Vikings' 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on November 28 and multiple media outlets reported he was expected to miss at least two games.

However, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini that the Vikings were optimistic about the running back's chances of playing in the Thursday Night Football primetime game.

Cook was inactive for last Sunday's (December 5) 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, but officially listed as questionable leading up to Thursday's game after being limited in practice on Tuesday (December 7) and Wednesday (December 8), ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old currently has 773 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as well as 27 receptions, in nine appearances, rankings as the NFL's seventh-leading rusher and fourth in rushing yards per game (85.9), despite missing three games.

Minnesota (5-7) is currently dealing with several key offensive injuries including wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and rookie offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle), though neither have officially been ruled out for Thursday's game.

