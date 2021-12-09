Watch Randy Travis Surprise Fans In Nashville When He Poses As A Wax Figure

Randy Travis is one of the most iconic artists in the country music industry… and the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer just played an epic joke on visitors of Madame Tussauds museum in Nashville.

The country artist took to social media to share a video of the reactions he got when he posed as one of the wax figures. The caption on TikTok explains: “We visited @madametussaudsusa in Nashville and I pretended to be my wax figure to surprise the guests!” The video shows groups of fans posing for photos around Travis, believing they’re standing by his wax figure. That’s when Travis reveals it's really him.

Of course, followers loved watching Madame Tussauds visitors realize they were meeting the country legend. One shared: “My husband would cry. Randy has been his favorite artist since he was a kid,” adding a red heart emoji. Another gushed: “ugh I wish I could meet him… he made my whole childhood.” Others chimed in, noting that their reactions might have included screams and tears from the excitement.

Travis has garnered respect from fans and from fellow artists, including Garth Brooks and Kane Brown. Earlier this year, the pair honored Travis during the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, where Travis was recognized as the Artist of a Lifetime. His wife, Mary Davis, said on stage on his behalf that night: “As Randy would say, I think you've said it before, 'It's a pretty good night for me.’”

Watch Travis pose as a wax figure here: