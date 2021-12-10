AJR Reveal How They Wrote ‘Bang!’ In Energetic iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Set
By Kelly Fisher
December 11, 2021
AJR sure knows how to make an entrance… It’s hard not to be “Way Less Sad” when the trio takes the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. The band of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — went above and beyond during their high-energy set at Madison Square Garden on Friday (December 10), kicking it off with one of the biggest hits from OK Orchestra.
Of course, AJR’s show wasn’t complete without a few 2017 throwbacks, including “Sober Up” and “Burn The House Down,” even reaching back to 2016 with “Weak” to wrap up their performance. Whether fans were there for AJR’s throwbacks or for their latest songs, the whole set was the “Good Part.” Ryan Met even took a moment to break down how the band produces music, bringing their biggest hits from their living room to the stage. “Bang!” started with a knock at the door that built into a song with a series of sounds that stood out to the brothers, including a New York City subway conductor's announcement, Ryan Met recalled. In fact, AJR kicked off the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour with a “Bang!” They took to their social media channels earlier this month to show off the hilarious pranks they pulled to start the tour.
After the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, AJR is set to hit the road on their own tour in 2022. The band recently told iHeartRadio that they were looking forward to playing bigger venues “beyond our wildest dreams” — and said they plan to release new music before hitting the road. AJR billed the OK Orchestra Tour as “an hour and a half version of this weirdness” on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage.
Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.
