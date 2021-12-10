AJR Reveal How They Wrote ‘Bang!’ In Energetic iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Set

AJR sure knows how to make an entrance… It’s hard not to be “Way Less Sad” when the trio takes the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. The band of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — went above and beyond during their high-energy set at Madison Square Garden on Friday (December 10), kicking it off with one of the biggest hits from OK Orchestra.

Of course, AJR’s show wasn’t complete without a few 2017 throwbacks, including “Sober Up” and “Burn The House Down,” even reaching back to 2016 with “Weak” to wrap up their performance. Whether fans were there for AJR’s throwbacks or for their latest songs, the whole set was the “Good Part.” Ryan Met even took a moment to break down how the band produces music, bringing their biggest hits from their living room to the stage. “Bang!” started with a knock at the door that built into a song with a series of sounds that stood out to the brothers, including a New York City subway conductor's announcement, Ryan Met recalled. In fact, AJR kicked off the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour with a “Bang!” They took to their social media channels earlier this month to show off the hilarious pranks they pulled to start the tour.