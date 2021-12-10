Louisville Ranked Among Top 50 Places To Travel In 2022

Planning out your 2022 vacations can be challenging, but one website is making it a little easier.

Travel + Leisure listed the top 50 best places to travel in 2022. The website states, "Because no matter what type of trip you've been dreaming of, we want to help you turn 2022 into the year you get back out there and make it a reality."

According to the list, Louisville ranked among the top 50 best places to travel in 2022. The list is in alphabetical order, rather than ranked by number.

Here's what the website says about Louisville:

"Your cowboy boots were made for walking the streets of Louisville. Nicknamed "The Bourbon City," an official gateway to Kentucky's bourbon trail, the city is expanding its bourbon footprint in 2022. In October, the Urban Bourbon Trail welcomed the first and only African American–owned distillery in the state, Brough Brothers. Meanwhile, its trailmate, Angel's Envy, will wrap its $8.2-million expansion project complete with a new event space and five tasting rooms in the spring. The city is most well known for hosting the annual Kentucky Derby every spring at the historic Churchill Downs racetrack, and the Downs will open the first installment of its multi-year expansion plan, the Homestretch Club, just in time for the 2022 Derby. There, attendees will be able to enjoy the race with an all-new trackside lounge experience. — Hannah Streck"

