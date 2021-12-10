This Arizona City Ranked Among Top 50 Places To Travel In 2022

By Ginny Reese

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Planning out your 2022 vacations can be challenging, but one website is making it a little easier.

Travel + Leisure listed the top 50 best places to travel in 2022. The website states, "Because no matter what type of trip you've been dreaming of, we want to help you turn 2022 into the year you get back out there and make it a reality."

According to the list, Sedona, Arizona ranked among the top 50 best places to travel in 2022. The list is in alphabetical order, rather than ranked by number.

Here's what the website says about Sedona:

"With tourism already surging thanks to the Instagram fame of attractions like Devil's Bridge, Sedona garnered even more of a following during the pandemic among cooped-up city dwellers enthralled by the destination's red rocks and energy vortexes. In 2022, set your sights on North America's first landscape hotel, Ambiente, home to 40 standalone accommodations (called "atriums"), most with private rooftop decks perfect for stargazing. Opening in January, the sustainability-focused retreat will offer on-site trailhead access — further immersing guests in the Sedona landscape while combating traffic along the city's main highway — and reactivate an ancient waterway to populate a stream running throughout the hotel. Experience Sedona's culinary clout right on property at Ambiente's restaurant, Alchemy, housed in a refurbished airstream, or venture next door to Mariposa, the city's must-visit restaurant by chef Lisa Dahl, who pioneered fine dining in this town. — Maya Kachroo-Levine"

Click here to check out the full list of the best places to travel in 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices