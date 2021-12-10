This Arizona City Ranked Among Top 50 Places To Travel In 2022

Planning out your 2022 vacations can be challenging, but one website is making it a little easier.

Travel + Leisure listed the top 50 best places to travel in 2022. The website states, "Because no matter what type of trip you've been dreaming of, we want to help you turn 2022 into the year you get back out there and make it a reality."

According to the list, Sedona, Arizona ranked among the top 50 best places to travel in 2022. The list is in alphabetical order, rather than ranked by number.

Here's what the website says about Sedona:

"With tourism already surging thanks to the Instagram fame of attractions like Devil's Bridge, Sedona garnered even more of a following during the pandemic among cooped-up city dwellers enthralled by the destination's red rocks and energy vortexes. In 2022, set your sights on North America's first landscape hotel, Ambiente, home to 40 standalone accommodations (called "atriums"), most with private rooftop decks perfect for stargazing. Opening in January, the sustainability-focused retreat will offer on-site trailhead access — further immersing guests in the Sedona landscape while combating traffic along the city's main highway — and reactivate an ancient waterway to populate a stream running throughout the hotel. Experience Sedona's culinary clout right on property at Ambiente's restaurant, Alchemy, housed in a refurbished airstream, or venture next door to Mariposa, the city's must-visit restaurant by chef Lisa Dahl, who pioneered fine dining in this town. — Maya Kachroo-Levine"

Click here to check out the full list of the best places to travel in 2022.