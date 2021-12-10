This Is The Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

December 10, 2021

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

People eat sandwiches during any time of the day, including breakfast! Plenty of cafes, restaurants and fast-food joints put together delicious sandwiches during the most important meal of the day. These sandwiches are usually packed with cheese, eggs, bacon, or sausage, but there are many ways to approach it.

So where can you find the most delicious breakfast sandwich in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in each state, including the Beaver State. If you want a sandwich to satisfy your early morning cravings, writers say you should head over to...

Fried Egg I'm In Love!

Here's what writers had to say about this small chain:

"A quirky food truck in Portland, Fried Egg I'm In Love was born after owner Jace Krause's friends and family encouraged him to share his amazing fried egg breakfast sandwiches with the world. Sandwiches are served on toasted sourdough from Portland French Bakery and made with eggs sourced from nearby farms. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available. The Yolko Ono is the most popular choice, made with fried egg, parmesan, and homemade pesto. The Yolko Zeppelin adds double egg and double sausage."=

Fried Egg has a couple of food carts and a restaurant in Portland.

Click here to check out other locations serving up awesome breakfast sandwiches.

