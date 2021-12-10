This Is The Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich In Oregon

People eat sandwiches during any time of the day, including breakfast! Plenty of cafes, restaurants and fast-food joints put together delicious sandwiches during the most important meal of the day. These sandwiches are usually packed with cheese, eggs, bacon, or sausage, but there are many ways to approach it.

So where can you find the most delicious breakfast sandwich in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in each state, including the Beaver State. If you want a sandwich to satisfy your early morning cravings, writers say you should head over to...

Fried Egg I'm In Love!