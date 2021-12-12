Billie Eilish took over Studio 8H, serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (December 11).

The 19-year-old singer began her hosting duties sporting a puffy white Simone Rocha dress paired with red leather boots –– an ensemble she said made her look like she "just got married in an anime."

While on the topic of clothes, the "Bad Guy" songstress seized the moment to hilariously explain her signature baggy clothes look.

"Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes, and there was actually a good reason," Billie said. "It wasn't just for comfort or for style. This is hard for me to say, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into R-rate movies."

The singer and fragrance creator also revealed she once considered a career in acting, but her mom dashed those dreams.

"My mom and dad were both actors. So is my brother Finneas. And it was dream to be in a movie. And I remember when that dream died," she said. "This is true. She cast my brother, Finneas, as her son. She played the mom, and in the movie, she had no daughter!" Billie explained as the crowd laughed. "True story! Yeah, I got the hint from that."

