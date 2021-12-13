Boston Is Getting It's First Chick-Fil-A

It's official, Boston is finally getting its first Chick-fil-A restaurant this winter.

The fast food chain confirmed its plans to open a new restaurant on Boylston Street in a statement obtained by Patch.com on Monday (December 13).

"It's our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter," the company said. "We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

The decision comes nearly 10 years after late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino vowed to block the Georgia-based restaurant from opening a location in the city after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against gay marriage and made donations to organizations opposing same-sex marriage.

Chick-fil-A has since distanced itself from some of Cathy's past political statements following protests and opened on a Sunday in 2016 to serve food to the victims of the shooting at the Orlando LGBT nightclub shooting, having typically limited its hours of operation to Monday through Saturday.

Menino later said he couldn't prevent Chick-fil-A from expanding to the Boston area and the company has discussed plans to open a location in Bean Town since 2018, with the new restaurant operating in a location that was previously a Boloco restaurant.

Chick-fil-A's next closest restaurant is located in Dedham, which is about a 30-minute commute from the downtown Boston area.