Bruce Arians Has Hilarious Response To Tom Brady Running The Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn't want Tom Brady running the football, at least not how he was during Sunday's (December 12) overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

The 44-year-old quarterback recorded an uncharacteristic 16 rushing yards on seven rushing attempts, which included a late second quarter touchdown run.

Brady even managed to lower his shoulder and bounce off of a would-be tackle to extend the football past the first down marker on 3rd and 2 during the first quarter, a play that kept Tampa Bay's offensive drive alive, but apparently Arians wasn't too fond of.

"That's enough of that s***," Arians reportedly told Brady after the play, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

That didn't stop Brady from once again running the football on a second and goal touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 24-7 lead (after an ensuing PAT) with just over a minute left before halftime.