Bruce Arians Has Hilarious Response To Tom Brady Running The Ball
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn't want Tom Brady running the football, at least not how he was during Sunday's (December 12) overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.
The 44-year-old quarterback recorded an uncharacteristic 16 rushing yards on seven rushing attempts, which included a late second quarter touchdown run.
Brady even managed to lower his shoulder and bounce off of a would-be tackle to extend the football past the first down marker on 3rd and 2 during the first quarter, a play that kept Tampa Bay's offensive drive alive, but apparently Arians wasn't too fond of.
"That's enough of that s***," Arians reportedly told Brady after the play, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.
That didn't stop Brady from once again running the football on a second and goal touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 24-7 lead (after an ensuing PAT) with just over a minute left before halftime.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady sacrificing his body to run for first down. “That’s enough of that shit.”— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 13, 2021
Another first down with his legs! @TomBrady— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YL4yPDxbjV
QB sneak. Touchdown, Tom. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ETiITqKUzd
Brady did also have a passing performance that was much more characteristic of his legendary 22-year NFL career.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Breshad Perriman for his 700th career touchdown pass, which served as the game-winner in sudden death overtime with just over five minutes remaining.
BRADY TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN FOR THE WIN. #GoBucs #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/RCk7taOkiW— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
Earlier in the game, Brady completed a long pass to Mike Evans in the second quarter to record his 7,143 career completion, breaking the NFL completion record previously held by Drew Brees.
7,143 career completions.— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
The most in NFL history.@TomBrady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2e1lf2wRqn
Brady now stands alone as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (82,975), touchdowns (615) and completions, having broken the all-time passing yards record previously held by Brees during his return to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs' 19-17 win against the New England Patriots -- the team Brady played for during his first 20 NFL seasons -- in October.
Brady finished Sunday's game with 363 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 46 passing.
Buffalo faced a 17-3 at halftime, but forced overtime after outscoring the Buccaneers 24-3 in the second half.
Tampa Bay currently ranks second in the NFC standings, 0.5 games behind the Arizona Cardinals -- who will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (December 13) night -- for first place in the conference.
The Buccaneers have won nine consecutive games at Raymond James Stadium, which dates back to Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season and includes their 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.