Chase Rice Reuniting With His Dog Will Give You All The Feels

Chase Rice just reunited with his dog, and fans are gushing over the adorable homecoming. Rice’s black Labrador, Jack, had spent two months at duck camp. The country singer-songwriter admitted he “wasn’t even sure (Jack would) remember me” when he returned home, but Jack’s excited reaction proved him wrong. Rice first introduced Jack to his fans in May, calling it “one of the best days of my entire life” when he captioned the photo on Instagram. On Sunday (December 12), the country artist shared a new video to his social media channels, gushing over how big his dog grew in the last two months and scooping him up in his arms: “he’s huge! …Who’s a good boy?!” He captioned:

“Jacks been at duck camp for 2 months, I wasn’t even sure he’d remember me, needless to say he did. Been WAITIN on this reunion! Don’t mind the 💄”

Naturally, fans are loving the “wholesome” reunion, leaving comments: “Oh my goshhhh 🥰🥰,” “Ahh my heart 😍❤️ So precious, I live for this kind of content 😏,” “Awww the ❤️❤️❤️ our furbabies give to us is truly unconditional. Jack is so lucky to have you as his human daddy. 😍😍😍” Watch the reunion here (Warning: Explicit Language):