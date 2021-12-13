David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

Tiffany Ortiz, the wife of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, announced the couple's plan to end their marriage of 25 years in a post shared on her Instagram account on Monday (December 13).

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."

The post didn't specify any details about what led to their decision.