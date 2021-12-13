David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2021
Tiffany Ortiz, the wife of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, announced the couple's plan to end their marriage of 25 years in a post shared on her Instagram account on Monday (December 13).
"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
The post didn't specify any details about what led to their decision.
Tiffany and David Ortiz had previously announced a separation in 2013, when they announced their plans to seek a divorce before later reconciling.
The longtime Red Sox slugger is currently a candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame, having been retired for more than five seasons, and contributes to FOX Sports' Major League Baseball coverage and appears in various advertisements.
Ortiz played in majors for 20 seasons, which included 14 in Boston, primarily serving as a designated hitter.
The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native finished his MLB career with a .286 batting average, 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI.