'Dr. Oz Show' To End Amid Senate Run

The Dr. Oz Show is coming to an end in 2022 amid Dr. Mehmet Oz's announced Senate run in Pennsylvania, Variety reports.

Sony Pictures Television confirmed the long-running daytime series will air its last episode on January 14, completing its 13th season and will be replaced by The Good Dish, an upcoming one-hour syndicated cooking and chat show hosted by Daphne Oz -- the celebrity surgeon's daughter -- Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa.

Earlier this month, sources told TMZ that The Dr. Oz Show was scheduled to be pulled from several Pennsylvania markets -- including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, the state's capital city -- and several others neighboring the Keystone State, which includes the show's top market, New York City, as well as "at least one midwestern city."

A FOX source told TMZ that the decision was based on the Federal Communication Commission's equal time doctrine which -- although the report notes that it's unclear about how it's currently being enforced -- aims to allow all candidates the same amount of air time.

Oz's show currently airs in a daily one-hour slot, giving him an advantage over the other Republican and seven Democratic candidates running for Senator Pat Toomey's soon-to-be vacated Senate seat.

Oz, 61, a longtime resident of New Jersey who moved to Pennsylvania last year, rose to fame as a cardiac surgeon turned protégé of Oprah Winfrey.

The television personality joins a field that already includes Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick, as well as several other prominent Republican candidates vying for the chance to run against the winner of the Democratic field in November.