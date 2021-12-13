Jack Harlow And KFC Teaming Up To Help Kentucky Tornado Victims

By Ginny Reese

December 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is teaming up with KFC to help provide funds for tornado relief efforts, reported WLKY. The partnership will last a full year and is just one of the first things that they're doing to help Kentucky tornado victims.

Harlow and KFC, along with parent company Yum Brands, announced the partnership just days ahead of the rapper's tour of five hometown shows. You can learn more about the string of shows by clicking here.

A spokesperson on behalf of Harlow and KFC said:

“At the heart of the partnership is the shared love for Kentucky, so today, KFC and Harlow are coming together to support communities across western Kentucky who were ravaged in the deadly Dec. 11 tornado event.”

Harlow wrote about the partnership on social media. The rapper posted on Twitter:

"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I’m teaming up with @KFC , the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky.
Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in relief efforts for Kentucky’s tornado victims."

The $250,000 donation will go to the American Red Cross. The organization already has crews in the area helping storm victims.

Click here to donate to tornado relief efforts.

