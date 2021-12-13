Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Kicks Off Pranksmas With Mother-in-Law LeClaire
By Emily Lee
December 13, 2021
Pranksmas 2021 is finally here!
On Monday (December 13), Caroline Bryan, wife of country music superstar Luke Bryan, shared that her family's holiday tradition of pranking each other has officially begun. Caroline kicked things off with a little help from her mother-in-law LeClaire Bryan on Instagram Live. As the video played out, Caroline poked fun at LeClaire as she became increasingly annoyed. The result is pretty hilarious.
"PRANKSMAS DAY 1: Live With LeClaire!" Caroline wrote on Instagram. "LeClaire always loves to do an Instagram live with me. So…I just decided to have a little fun with her and have a fake one! I was being a mean little terd to her! She got pretty angry!! Don’t poke the bear!! Merry Pranksmas everyone! Here we gooo."
Back in August, Caroline revealed she was already plotting away for this year's "12 Days of Pranksmas." In order to catch her husband and the rest of their family by surprise, she has to start planning months in advance.
While Caroline may like all the family hijinx, it seems LeClaire isn't a fan. When her daughter-in-law revealed she was hard at work planning her pranks over the summer, LeClaire left a comment on the post that reads: "I will stay away until after Christmas."
Despite not enjoying the Pranksmas festivities, LeClaire is known to have a good sense of humor. Just last month, Caroline shared a video of her mother-in-law showing off a new outfit on Instagram. The outfit consisted of a pair of Daisy Dukes, a matching jean jacket, and white boots. Oh, and a gold magic wand as the perfect accessory. LeClaire happily showed off her slightly skimpy ensemble to the camera. In the background, Caroline can be heard telling her mother-in-law: "You actually look good in it! Maw-Maw's got it going on! We're taking applications for a boyfriend!"
"MIL [LeClaire] still got it going on!!!" Caroline captioned the video. "Send in your applications for a date! She ran out of D batteries and she’s ready!"
Luke and Caroline are super close with LeClaire and often share their hilarious daily antics together on Instagram. LeClaire has even amassed a massive following of her own with more than 250K followers. Back in April, Luke joked about being worried about his mom's new life as an influencer during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’m like, ’How in the hell did this happen?'" he said. “And then I started worrying about the potential fallout because there’s no telling what she’s gonna wake up and do.”
We'll just have to wait and see what else the Bryan family has up their sleeves for Pranksmas this year.