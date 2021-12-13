Back in August, Caroline revealed she was already plotting away for this year's "12 Days of Pranksmas." In order to catch her husband and the rest of their family by surprise, she has to start planning months in advance.

While Caroline may like all the family hijinx, it seems LeClaire isn't a fan. When her daughter-in-law revealed she was hard at work planning her pranks over the summer, LeClaire left a comment on the post that reads: "I will stay away until after Christmas."

Despite not enjoying the Pranksmas festivities, LeClaire is known to have a good sense of humor. Just last month, Caroline shared a video of her mother-in-law showing off a new outfit on Instagram. The outfit consisted of a pair of Daisy Dukes, a matching jean jacket, and white boots. Oh, and a gold magic wand as the perfect accessory. LeClaire happily showed off her slightly skimpy ensemble to the camera. In the background, Caroline can be heard telling her mother-in-law: "You actually look good in it! Maw-Maw's got it going on! We're taking applications for a boyfriend!"

"MIL [LeClaire] still got it going on!!!" Caroline captioned the video. "Send in your applications for a date! She ran out of D batteries and she’s ready!"