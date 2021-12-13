Mountain Lion Cubs Found Under Picnic Table In Los Angeles

Two mountain lion cubs have been taken to a veterinary hospital after they were found underneath a picnic table in Southern California, according to ABC News.

On November 29, a litter of four cubs was discovered outside an office building in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, according to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on Thursday (December 9). Officials believe the cubs were about six weeks old at the time.

They said they waited for the mother to show up, but she never did. The agency later determined that the mother either died or abandoned her babies.

Officials then gave the cubs a checkup, small radio collars, and placed them in a makeshift den monitored by cameras. Unfortunately, biologists found two of the kittens dead on December 2, according to the agency.

The statement says the remaining cubs were taken to an Orange County veterinary hospital. Officials added that they will live at the Orange County Zoo until they find a permanent home for the small cats.

Mountain lions have been popping up more in suburban and urban areas lately. One California family's surveillance camera caught a mountain lion carrying its dinner through their backyard recently. Earlier this month, a small pet dog came face-to-face with a "huge" mountain lion in Colorado.