Nandi Bushell Shares Her 'Most Challenging Drum Cover' Yet

Is there anything Nandi Bushell can't do? Just when we thought we'd seen it all, the pint-sized rock star shared her "most challenging drum cover" yet — TOOL's "Forty Six & 2" — and unsurprisingly nailed it (how is she only 11 years old?!).

"Forty Six & 2 by #Tool - This really was the most challenging drum cover I have done, so far! Lots and lots of complex timing changes and difficult patterns, its really fast in parts and its really long song too!" she captioned the YouTube video, which you can watch above. "I really enjoyed the challenge!!! I am now a #ProgRock fan! #DannyCarey - AMAZING beats!"

"My Uncle Ema LOVES @TOOL, he has been playing me all their songs hoping I will cover one for a very long time," she continued. "This one is for you Uncle Zombie. Tool are my most requested band to cover!"



Speaking of Danny Carey, the TOOL drummer was arrested Sunday night (December 12) at Kansas City International Airport after getting into an altercation with another man inside the terminal. He was booked at a nearby police station for misdemeanor assault and was later released after posting bond. Charges are pending a prosecutor's review of the police report.