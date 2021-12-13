This Is Kentucky's Best Authentic BBQ Spot

By Ginny Reese

December 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches, sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best authentic BBQ spot in Kentucky is Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn in Owensboro. The menu features classics such pulled pork, pork ribs, chopped beef, and chicken.

Here's what the website says about the eatery:

"This self-proclaimed "Kentucky tradition" is famous for its barbecued mutton. Go all-in with a mutton plate, or try a sampler plate with mutton, beef, and pork."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best authentic BBQ spots.

🎄 Christmas Family Packs 🎄 Available for pick-up now till December 23! Last day to order family packs is December...

Posted by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn on Thursday, December 2, 2021
