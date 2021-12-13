This Is Utah's Best Authentic BBQ Spot

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches, sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best authentic BBQ spot in Utah is Smokin Bones in Bountiful. The menu features classics full and half racks of ribs and BBQ beans, along with pizza, burgers, and sandwiches.

Here's what the website says about the eatery:

In nondescript, casual digs, Smokin Bones serves the best smoked meats Utah has to offer. The restaurant also has burgers, Frito pies, and big hunks of cornbread.

