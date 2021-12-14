200-Pound Pig 'Wreaking Havoc' In South Carolina Neighborhood
By Sarah Tate
December 14, 2021
A massive, 200-pound pig is on the loose and "wreaking havoc" in a South Carolina neighborhood, police report.
According to neighbors in the Millwood and Foxcroft neighborhoods in Sumter, a large pig has been running loose for about a week, tearing up dirt and damaging yards, per WCNC. The Sumter Police Department took to its official Facebook page on Monday to alert residents of the "suspect," described as "large, pink and elusive."
"WANTED: Whether former pet or intended produce, this fellow has been wreaking havoc in the Freedom Boulevard area," the post reads.
While the comments on the post were full of puns poking fun at the situation, the department urged caution due to the loose swine's large size.
"This is not a laughing matter for these residents whose property was damaged by this animal," the post continued. "Its size alone is of concern and we ask that you not try to approach it."
Anyone who knows the owner or sees the pig is asked to call the department at 803-436-2700.
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time a massive pig has been on the loose in South Carolina. Just last month, a large hog known as "Papa Pig" caused a traffic jam after onlookers stopped and stared as he blocked traffic on a highway in York.