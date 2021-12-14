Cardi B Shares Big News About Her Sophomore Album

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fans have been patiently awaiting Cardi B's sophomore album ever since her Grammy award winning debut album Invasion of Privacy was released in 2018. On Monday, the "I Like It" rapper hopped on Instagram Live to confirm that her highly anticipated sophomore effort is slated for a 2022 release.

“It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherfu**in’ life. I have a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year.”

Cardi's big news comes just days after the star celebrated more big news, scoring her third diamond record with 'I Like It". The star, who recently hosted the 2021 American Music Awards, shared:

“I want to say thank you to my fans and tell y’all that I fucking love y’all. I’m thankful and grateful. I want to say thank you to J Balvin. I have accomplished so much, but I still want more.”

Cardi also took to Instagram to celebrate the feat, with an impassioned message, writing:

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond,” she wrote. “I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record"

Diamond status Cardi is in great company. The mom of two joins Katy Perry as the only female artists with at least three diamond plaques to their name. Congrats!

