Ex-San Diego Deputy Released From Jail On 'Error' Behind Bars Again

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting multiple women was jailed again after he was released last year, KGTV reports.

The District Attorney's Office says Richard Fischer was taken back into custody after he was released back in 2020 due to an "error." Fischer was accused of kissing, hugging, and groping 16 women on duty between 2015 and 2017, officials claim.

The ex-cop pleaded guilty to four felony counts of assault under color of authority, two misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment in September 2019. He doesn't have to register as a sex offender as part of his plea agreement, reporters noted.

"Fischer was sentenced to 44 months in jail in December 2019 but was released just five months later on custody credits," according to the news station. "However, more than a year later, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office determined an error was made, and the credits he was awarded were not accurate."

KGTV also got a statement from the DA's Office Monday (December 13) regarding the incident. It reads in part:

"It was determined an error had been made and the credits awarded to Mr. Fischer in the stipulation were not accurate. The DA's Office subsequently filed a motion to vacate the previous agreement and correct the error, which was granted after a hearing and resulted in the reinstatement of 949 days of custody."

Fischer was ordered back into custody, as a result. Jail records say he was booked into the Vista Detention Center on November 21, 2021. The former deputy's expected to be released in March 2023.