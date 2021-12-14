'Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show' Set For Las Vegas

Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show is set for Las Vegas, according to a news release. The show is set to run for two nights only on February 4th and 5th at 8:00 p.m. at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

There will be limited seating at the shows.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 22nd at 10:00 a.m. PT. Only guests 18 years old and older are able to purchase tickets, and there will be a size ticket limit per purchase.

There are only two ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brooks said, "I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas. Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing."

The singer posted about the show on social media, writing:

