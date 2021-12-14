Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant Headquarters Is Now In Texas

Gordon Ramsay has relocated his restaurant headquarters from Los Angeles, California to Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

First reported by the Dallas Morning News, the celebrity chef plans to "dramatically expand" his restaurants across North America with the opening of 75 company-owned restaurants over the next five years.

Next year, Ramsay's team plans to open 18 restaurants in cities including Miami, Boston and Chicago. Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants won't open until late 2022 or 2023, however, while the company focuses on the East Coast and Chicago.

Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America, said Street Pizza, a restaurant from London, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, a restaurant from Las Vegas, could make their way to the Lone Star State. There's also a possibility for Ramsay Kitchen to pop up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after it opens in Boston.

But why Texas?

Abdallah told the Dallas Morning News it was all about the tax benefits and availability of chefs and restaurant staff.

“The cost of living adjustment (from California to Texas) is pretty substantial,” Abdallah said.

Ramsay's restaurant empire headquarters in Las Colinas — a business and residential community — joins several Fortune 500, Fortune 1000 and public companies including ExxonMobil, McKesson, Verizon, AT&T, Microsoft, McDonald's and the College Football Playoff, among others.