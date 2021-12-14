Heartfelt Video Shows KY Man Who Set Up Grill To Cook For Tornado Victims

One Kentucky man took matters into his own hands and decided to help feed tornado victims, reported Yahoo! News.

Jim Finch is being haled as a hero after hauling his BBQ grill to Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit areas in the state. He decided to cook for people whose homes were destroyed. Finch said, "I just figured I would do what I could do, show up with some food and water."

A video was posted of Finch, which quickly went viral. The clip has already reached more than 5.3 million views.

In the video, Finch says:

"I know they don’t have any electricity, so that means they don’t have any restaurants, no running water so I just figured I would do what I could do, show up with some food and some water."

Check out the video below.