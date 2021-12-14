Heartfelt Video Shows KY Man Who Set Up Grill To Cook For Tornado Victims
By Ginny Reese
December 14, 2021
One Kentucky man took matters into his own hands and decided to help feed tornado victims, reported Yahoo! News.
Jim Finch is being haled as a hero after hauling his BBQ grill to Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit areas in the state. He decided to cook for people whose homes were destroyed. Finch said, "I just figured I would do what I could do, show up with some food and water."
A video was posted of Finch, which quickly went viral. The clip has already reached more than 5.3 million views.
In the video, Finch says:
"I know they don’t have any electricity, so that means they don’t have any restaurants, no running water so I just figured I would do what I could do, show up with some food and some water."
Check out the video below.
Jim wore a smile the whole morning, we laugh when I asked if he had a restaurant. He shook his head, “it just needed to be done,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tpZ1LMvdOA— Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 13, 2021
Finch was feeding people hamburgers, chicken, eggs, sausage, and other "grab and go" type food.
One Twitter user commented saying, "This is what a true hero and a real patriot looks like! Thank you! What an awesome human being!"
"It just needed to be done," said Finch.
"It just needed to be done."— ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2021
A man who drove from a few towns away traveled with his grill and a truckload of food to give out for free to the people of Mayfield, Kentucky, following the deadly tornadoes. https://t.co/5bjqpf7e2f pic.twitter.com/ZE7D9APP50