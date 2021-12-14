How Much You Need To Make To Be Considered Rich In Texas

By Dani Medina

December 14, 2021

Do you want to know what it takes to be considered "rich" in Texas?

GOBankingRates compiled IRS data of income state-by-state and breaks down how much you need to make a year to be considered rich. The website considers "rich" the top 5% or 1%.

Texas is the second-toughest top 1% to crack behind California. To be considered in the top 1% of Texas residents, you need to make at least $8,751,910. To crack the top 5%, you need to rake in at least $216,799.

The average adjusted gross income of the top 1% is $1,681,737 while the top 5% makes about $585,405 on average. In Texas, the average person makes about $64,034 a year, according to the U.S. Census. Nationally, that number jumps to $72,090.

Here are the top 20 states where you need to make the most money to be considered rich:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Florida
  4. New York
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Illinois
  7. Ohio
  8. Michigan
  9. North Carolina
  10. Georgia
  11. New Jersey
  12. Virginia
  13. Washington
  14. Massachusetts
  15. Arizona
  16. Indiana
  17. Tennessee
  18. Maryland
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Missouri

Click here to see what it takes to be rich in all 50 states.

