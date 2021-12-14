How Much You Need To Make To Be Considered Rich In Texas

Do you want to know what it takes to be considered "rich" in Texas?

GOBankingRates compiled IRS data of income state-by-state and breaks down how much you need to make a year to be considered rich. The website considers "rich" the top 5% or 1%.

Texas is the second-toughest top 1% to crack behind California. To be considered in the top 1% of Texas residents, you need to make at least $8,751,910. To crack the top 5%, you need to rake in at least $216,799.

The average adjusted gross income of the top 1% is $1,681,737 while the top 5% makes about $585,405 on average. In Texas, the average person makes about $64,034 a year, according to the U.S. Census. Nationally, that number jumps to $72,090.

Here are the top 20 states where you need to make the most money to be considered rich:

California Texas Florida New York Pennsylvania Illinois Ohio Michigan North Carolina Georgia New Jersey Virginia Washington Massachusetts Arizona Indiana Tennessee Maryland Wisconsin Missouri

