Jason Aldean Teases New Song 'Your Mama' With Backstory On His Own Mother

Jason Aldean is paying tribute to his beloved mother.

On Monday (December 13), the country star took to social media to tease an upcoming track called "Your Mama," which will appear on the second installment of his two-part album, Georgia. The collection will drop in April 2022. In anticipation of the cut, Aldean shared some insight on what his upbringing was like with his own mother, Debbie Aldean, via social media.

"My parents got divorced when I was three. She was very instrumental in raising me and I was her only child. Everything she did sort of revolved around me and what I was doing whether that be music or playing baseball or anything I was in at the time,” he explained to fans in a short video. “I remember collecting baseball cards and she would take me to these baseball card shows and she would sit there with me for hours while I would wait for guys to get their autographs or whatever."

Aldean went on to stress that he's always been "super close" with his mother as she "taught [him] how to be like that with [his] kids." "I give her a lot of credit for me being the way that I am. She's very outspoken, too. I'll take credit for her giving me that as well," he continued. "I kind of got that from my mom and my dad."

Georgia will follow Aldean's Macon, which dropped in November. The collection will feature 10 new tracks and five live cuts. The massive 30-track project was announced in September. Afterward, fans can anticipate a triple disk vinyl set featuring all 30 songs.