Jimmie Allen Is Working On His Tour & Fans Can't Wait To See What's Next
By Kelly Fisher
December 14, 2021
The introduction to Jimmie Allen’s latest series of shows was fit for the big screen — and fans can't wait to see what the country artist has in store next. Sharing a two-minute video of the audio and lighting effects that kicked off his latest concerts, Allen announced that he’s “saying goodbye to this show intro.” Now, he’s working on the next one for his upcoming “Down Home Tour.” Allen’s fans are already pumped for whatever he's planning on tour. Many of them dropped fire emojis on the country artist’s latest Instagram post, and called that “2022 gonna be HUGE 🔥 🔥 🔥” Others chimed in with their home cities where they plan to attend Allen’s next tour. Check out his epic show intro here:
The “Freedom Was A Highway” singer is hitting the road on his first headlining tour, kicking off with guests Neon Union in just a few short months. Allen previously announced his upcoming tour dates, and even promised to add more: “I’m heading out on my first ever headlining tour 2022 ‘Down Home Tour’ I’m bringing my brothers @neonunionmusic. Can’t wait to see old friends and make new ones. More dates will be added next year.”