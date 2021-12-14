Jimmie Allen Is Working On His Tour & Fans Can't Wait To See What's Next

The introduction to Jimmie Allen’s latest series of shows was fit for the big screen — and fans can't wait to see what the country artist has in store next. Sharing a two-minute video of the audio and lighting effects that kicked off his latest concerts, Allen announced that he’s “saying goodbye to this show intro.” Now, he’s working on the next one for his upcoming “Down Home Tour.” Allen’s fans are already pumped for whatever he's planning on tour. Many of them dropped fire emojis on the country artist’s latest Instagram post, and called that “2022 gonna be HUGE 🔥 🔥 🔥” Others chimed in with their home cities where they plan to attend Allen’s next tour. Check out his epic show intro here: