Kentucky Inmate Survives Tornado, Turns Himself In After Leaving Hospital

A Kentucky inmate who was being treated for injuries after a tornado tore through the candle factory he worked at turned himself in after walking out of the hospital.

Francisco Starks, 44, a Graves County inmate, was being treated at Jackson Purchase Medical Center for injuries suffered to his neck, back and leg after a tornado whipped through the Mayfield Consumer Products' candle factory where eight people died.

Starks worked at the candle factory as part of a work release program, according to Kentucky State Police.

When Starks was released from the hospital, he walked out. Attorney Madison Leach said Starks had no intention of fleeing and said he just didn't know where to go, according to NBC News.

NBC News states, "There was no jailer at the hospital, his supervisor was dead and the phone lines were down at the courthouse and jail, which had also been hit by the storm."