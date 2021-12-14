Kirk Ferentz Urges Iowa Fans to Support Kentucky Relief Before Citrus Bowl

Before Kentucky and Iowa football face off in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is urging fans to put the rivalry on hold.

On Monday, Iowa shared a message from Ferentz calling on Hawkeyes fans to support the Kentucky athletic department's tornado relief fundraiser.

Ferentz said, "We are preparing to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl — but game planning for a bowl is nothing compared to the challenge the victims of this weekend's severe weather outbreak are facing now and long into the future.

"I called former Hawkeye Mark Stoops— the Wildcats' head coach — and asked what the Hawkeyes could do to support those in need. He told me that Kentucky's athletics department is raising money for victims through a telethon and an online fundraiser.

"Hawk fans are a passionate fan base. Let's show them how compassionate we can be."